Expanded Coach's Challenge Review System Coming To The OHL; Summary Of New 2025-26 Rule Changes

The OHL has implemented six rule changes for the upcoming 2025-26 season. The league has partnered up with a Swedish sports tech company named Spiideo. Their technology is deployed in over 6,000 venues, including the NHL, NBA, and top-tier soccer leagues such as the Premier League, Bundesliga, and Serie A.

Through the OHL’s partnership with Spiideo, the league will receive enhanced in-venue video technology, including faster incident analysis and seven different camera angles league-wide, to aid in review processes for disciplinary matters and coaches’ challenges.

Below is the full list of new rules as reported by the OHL:

Rule 52 – Slew-Footing

Previously, a player guilty of slew-footing an opponent could only be assessed a match penalty or have the infraction entirely overturned by way of video review.

Effective for the start of the 2025-26 season, players may now be assessed a four-minute double-minor for slew-footing.

Should the opposing player land dangerously on the ice or into the boards, a match penalty will be assessed.

All slew-footing infractions (both double-minor or match penalties) trigger a post-game review for possible supplementary discipline by the OHL Department of Player Safety.

A player selected in the NHL draft has two years to demonstrate that they deserve an NHL contract. If they cannot secure a deal during that time, the NHL team loses their rights to the player, and they re-enter the draft for one final opportunity. If no team selects them, they become a free agent and are free to sign with any NHL team.

Rule 38.4 – Expanded Coach’s Challenge/Video Review

Previously, a coach’s challenge was only able to be utilized to review potential instances of interference on the goaltender leading to a goal, provided that team had a timeout remaining.

Effective for the 2025-26 regular season, coach’s challenges may be issued in the following scenarios, regardless of remaining timeouts:

Scoring plays involving potential interference on the goaltender

Potential offside play leading to a goal

Missed game stoppage event in the offensive zone leading to a goal (ie; missed high stick by attacking team in offensive zone)

Penalty situations for delaying the game (ie; puck over glass)

An unsuccessful coach’s challenge in any of the above scenarios where the original call is not overturned will result in a minor penalty for delaying the game.

In the final minute of regulation and throughout overtime, the video goal judge will initiate the review of any scenario that would otherwise be subject to a coach’s challenge.

Rule 76.4 – Faceoff Violations

Previously, on a faceoff following an icing call, the defending centreman would receive a warning for a faceoff violation, and the second infraction committed by the defending centreman would result in a minor penalty. The centreman for the attacking team would be ejected following his first faceoff violation.

Effective for 2025-26, both centremen on a faceoff following an icing will receive a warning following a faceoff violation, and the second violation by that same centreman will result in the offending team being assessed a minor penalty.

On all other faceoff scenarios, either centreman will be ejected from the faceoff circle following an infraction without warning. On a team’s third faceoff violation, they will be assessed a minor penalty.

Rule 75.2: Unsportsmanlike Conduct – Sitting on the Boards

In the interest of player safety, any player who sits on the boards (with skate(s) exposed) during play will be warned by the referee. The offending team (coach and players) will receive one warning. After one warning, a minor penalty will be assessed for any subsequent violation.

Rule 63.8 – Delaying the Game

If a goalpost was accidentally dislodged by a defending skater, causing a stoppage in play, the ensuing face-off would occur inside the defending team’s zone, and no line changes would be permitted.

Effective for 2025-26, defending goaltenders have been added to the above criteria, preventing that goaltender’s team from making a line change should he accidentally dislodge the net.

Rule 84.4 – Shootout Scrape

Previously, during the break between overtime and a shootout, the ice resurfacing machine would make four passes to clean 22-24 feet of the ice surface. Effective for 2025-26, only an ice cleaning crew will remove snow from the goal crease area without the need of the ice resurfacing machine.

