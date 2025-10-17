Flint Firebirds & Soo Greyhounds Swap Former First-Rounders

A trade between two teams in the West Division involved a 1-for-1 exchange of former first-round draft picks. Both players are in need of a fresh start after struggling early in the season.

The Flint Firebirds acquired Brady T. Smith from the Soo Greyhounds in exchange for Jeremy Martin.

Smith, 17, was a primary piece in the Andrew Gibson trade last season between the Greyhounds and Oshawa Generals. Alongside eight draft picks, Sault Ste. Marie was able to snag the 17th overall pick from the 2024 OHL Priority Selection.

After coming over from the Gens, Smith recorded 13 points (6 goals, 7 assists) in 29 games for the Greyounds, a respectable stat line for a 16-year-old who had to change teams and his living situation in his first OHL season.

As the former North York Ranger enters his NHL draft season, expectations are higher for Smith this season. Unfortunately, it has been a rocky start for the 6-foot-1, 186-pound winger. He has recorded just one goal in 11 games to start his sophomore campaign, and has spent the last four games on the Greyhounds’ fourth line.

In a move to give the 2008-born forward a fresh start, the Greyhounds acquired 2023 15th overall pick Jeremy Martin.

Martin, 18, is currently in his third year of playing in the OHL. He scored 13 goals and one assist in his rookie campaign, but his offensive production did not show improvement last season, recording 14 points (7 goals, 7 assists) in 64 games during his NHL draft year.

Through seven games so far this season in Flint, the Ajax, Ontario, native has scored three goals and one assist. All three goals came in Flint’s season-opener against the Saginaw Spirit.

Once Flint started getting their NHL-affiliated players back, Martin was pushed down the lineup. In addition to that, Flint’s 8th overall pick from 2025, Charlie Murata, and 2007-born rookie Chase Hull, have been playing higher in the lineup and given more opportunities, further nullifying Martin’s involvement in the Firebirds’ offensive game.

