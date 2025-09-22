Former London Knight Impressing Maple Leafs Organization & Fanbase

The majority of NHL teams have kicked off their pre-season this past weekend, including the Toronto Maple Leafs. Training camp and pre-season are opportunities for younger players in the system to impress coaches and management and make a name for themselves.

We could say that is exactly what former London Knights forward Landon Sim is doing in Toronto.

The Toronto Marlies signed the agitating forward to a one-year AHL contract in early May, briefly after the Knights swept the Kitchener Rangers in the Western Conference Finals to advance to their third consecutive OHL Finals. He factored in massively in that series, scoring four goals in that four-game series.

Additionally, Sim was a goal-scoring threat all throughout the 2025 playoffs for the Knights, scoring 12 goals in 17 games, 10 of which were at even strength, and three were game-winners. He can be described as a nasty player who loves to get under his opponent’s skin, as evidenced by his 33 penalty minutes, which were the third-most in the 2025 playoffs.

This isn’t Sim’s first opportunity to attend an NHL training camp. The New Glasgow, Nova Scotia, native was drafted 184th overall in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL Draft by the St. Louis Blues.

St. Louis never extended an entry-level contract offer his way, although the organization appreciated his game and had him attend their training camp last year as a free agent invite.

A year goes by, and after scoring a combined 43 goals in 76 games across the OHL regular season, playoffs, and Memorial Cup tournament, the Maple Leafs organization snatched him up via their farm team, and Sim’s physical presence, chippiness, and competitiveness have started to raise eyes in Leafs nation.

Landon Sim is no stranger to dropping the gloves. In fact, I think it’s something he really enjoys doing. He recorded 18 fighting majors in his OHL career, with a career high of eight last regular season. So, it was no surprise when Sim dropped the gloves in Toronto’s first game of their rookie tournament showcase against Ottawa Senators’ prospect, Matthew Andonovski, who was the Kitchener Rangers captain last season.

Fighting one Kitchener Ranger wasn’t enough for Sim. Toronto’s next game was against the Montreal Canadiens, and guess who was playing: Rangers defenseman Andrew MacNeil. It was a spirited bout between the two.

Now, MacNeill and Sim have a previous history. The two fought each other in the OHL last season on Mar. 18, where MacNeill was sending some heavy blows to Sim.

Sim was in Toronto’s lineup for their first pre-season game against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. The Hockey News Toronto Maple Leafs reporter David Alter jokingly tweeted out at the start of the game that his prediction for the game was that Sim would get into a fight.

To much of everyone’s surprise, Sim did not get into a fight, however he did finish the game tied for the most hits on the team with four, despite logging the lowest ice time at 9:56. The two-time OHL champion played on a line with Jacob Quillan and Matthew Barbolini, two players he’ll have an opportunity to develop some chemistry with on the Marlies this season.

Lastly, a clip of Sim during Maple Leafs practice went viral over the past week, as he had a spirited battle with his former London teammate Easton Cowan.

It seems that Landon Sim is doing everything possible to make a strong impression not only on the Maple Leafs organization but also on the fanbase, who greatly appreciate that blue-collar, hard-nosed style of play.

