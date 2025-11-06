Guelph Storm Set To Retire Dustin Brown's No. 32

The Guelph Storm have Todd Bertuzzi, Jeff O’Neill, Ryan Callahan, and Paul Fendley’s numbers up in the rafters of the Sleeman Centre. Those four gentlemen soon will have a fifth join them, as two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Los Angeles Kings, Dustin Brown, set to join them later this month.

Earlier this week, the Guelph Storm organization announced that it will be retiring Brown’s number 32 on Nov. 22.

Brown spent three years with the Storm organization from 2000-2003. He was drafted in the second round, 26th overall, by them in the 2000 OHL Priority Selection. He was over a point per game player during his OHL career, recording 194 points (98 goals, 96 assists) in 174 regular season games. In 24 playoff games, he potted 15 goals and 28 points and was a fearless leader for the team during the 2002 and 2003 playoffs. Brown ranks 20th in points and 14th in goals in Guelph’s history.

Brown was named to the OHL’s First All-Rookie Team in the 2000-01 season after contributing immediately with 23 goals and 45 points in 53 games during his rookie season. Although he doesn’t own any flashy trophies, he was a three-time OHL Scholastic Player of the Year and won the 2003 CHL Scholastic Player of the Year.

