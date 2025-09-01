Maple Leafs Offering Prospect A Second Chance

A player selected in the NHL draft has two years to demonstrate that they deserve an NHL contract. If they cannot secure a deal during that time, the NHL team loses their rights to the player, and they re-enter the draft for one final opportunity. If no team selects them, they become a free agent and are free to sign with any NHL team.

This story applies to Sudbury Wolves’ forward Alex Pharand.

Pharand was picked in the fourth round, 99th overall, by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft. After recording 39 points in 67 games during his draft year, his production took a step back the following year, putting up only 30 points in 68 games, which isn't something we usually see from an NHL-affiliated prospect.

Alas, he had one final season to prove to the Blackhawks organization that he deserved an entry-level contract during the 2024-25 season.

With an increase in ice time and opportunities on the powerplay, Pharand’s production hit career-highs in assists (42) and points (59), all while continuing to play a strong defensive game last season.

Unfortunately, the Sudbury, Ontario, native didn’t receive an NHL contract from Chicago, and wasn’t taken in the June draft.

Pharand is focused on his upcoming overage season in the OHL with his hometown Sudbury Wolves, who haven’t won two playoff rounds in the same year since the 2006-07 season.

However, for his NHL aspirations, a second opportunity is opening up for him with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 6-foot-3 forward was invited to Toronto’s development camp earlier in the summer alongside teammate Hudson Chitaroni. According to Radio-Canada, Pharand left a strong enough impression with Toronto’s brass and has been invited to their rookie showcase event in September.

In due respect to Pharand, his production doesn’t resonate with a player who will be able to contribute at the higher levels. Good thing for him that his game isn’t built on points. He’s the type of player who can play a heavy, physical game without the puck, using his frame to punish his opponents along the boards and force them into turning over the puck.

Since Brad Treliving has taken over as GM in Toronto, size has been a major talking point. It’s clear he wants a big team and players who will play a physical game. That’s exactly what forward Pharand brings to the table.

The Maple Leafs have 45/50 standard contracts. There’s space in the organization to give Pharand an entry-level contract, but he’s going to have to showcase at the upcoming prospect tournament in September why he merits one.

