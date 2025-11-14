OHL Priority Selection Returns to In-Person Format for 2026 Draft

For the first time since 2000, the OHL will host an in-person draft event for the 2026 OHL Priority Selection.

On Thursday, the league held a press conference to unveil the stimulating event that promises to be an unforgettable experience for the players and their families who will be eligible for the 2026 draft.

In collaboration with Tourism Kingston, the Slush Puppie Place, home to the Kingston Frontenacs, will play host to this exciting two-day celebration. Mark your calendars for June 12 and 13, 2026.

“The return of an in-person OHL Priority Selection represents an exciting moment for everyone connected to our League. It’s a special opportunity to bring our teams, players, families, and fans together in one place to celebrate what is often one of the most memorable days in a young player’s life. We’re thrilled to partner with the Frontenacs organization and Tourism Kingston to make this a truly unforgettable experience,” said OHL Commissioner Bryan Crawford

