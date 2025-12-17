OHL Trade: Kitchener Acquires Top Overage Forward Dylan Edwards From Erie

Considering the Kitchener Rangers brought back most of their core players from last year’s roster, which reached the Western Conference Finals, you knew they were going to be buyers this year and be in contention to win the West.

Scoring help is on the way, as Kitchener announced on Tuesday night that they have acquired forward Dylan Edwards from the Erie Otters.

It was rumored that the Rangers were interested in acquiring an overage forward, seeing that Chicago Blackhawks prospect Jack Pridham and defenseman Jakub Chromiak were the lone two 2005-born players on the team. It made acquiring an overage player easier since they wouldn’t have to subtract one.

Kitchener parted ways with a 2029 fourth-round pick and their 2024 15th overall pick, Evan Headrick, to acquire Edwards.

Headrick had an injury-riddled rookie season, unfortunately, last year. He played only 19 games, recording three goals and four points. This season has been a grind again for the former Oakville Ranger. He’s been used deep in Kitchener’s lineup, playing in the bottom six, and has three assists in 32 games.

For Kitchener, they are getting one of the best overage skaters in the OHL this season. Edwards is 11th in league scoring with 16 goals and 23 assists for 39 points in 32 games. Additionally, he’s the only Otters player with a positive plus/minus rating (+2) — not including Michael D’Alessio, who has played only 12 games.

The Rangers arguably needed to do something considering the Soo Greyhounds have been adding, and the Flint Firebirds are showing no signs of slowing down.

Make sure you bookmark THN's OHL site for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, be sure to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum.

Latest OHL News:

Winnipeg Jets Prospect Powers Sudbury's Impressive Weekend; Will He Be Traded?

The Sudbury Wolves managed to win both of their weekend games, and Winnipeg Jets prospect Kieron Walton was leading the charge.

Owen Sound Star Forward Tristan Delisle Commits To NCAA Michigan Tech

Owen Sound Attack's number one centerman, Tristan Delisle, announces his commitment to play D1 hockey in the NCAA for Michigan Tech following his OHL career.

Former OHL 70 goal-scorer Makes NHL Debut With Chicago Blackhawks

Ex-Brantford Bulldogs goal-scoring phenom has been outstanding in his rookie AHL season, earning himself an NHL callup.