Oshawa Generals Overager Luke Posthumus Commits To NCAA St. Lawrence University

Oshawa Generals forward Luke Posthumus has been able to use the OHL as a pathway to attract NCAA schools, which is where the overager will be moving to.

According to Jack Moore, the play-by-play caller for the Oshawa Generals, Posthumus has announced his commitment to St. Lawrence University via his Instagram.

Posthumus signed with the Generals at the start of September. He is a true trailblazer, spending the last four seasons in four different leagues.

In 2022-23, Posthumus played in the CCHL for the Nepean Raiders. He was named the CCHL’s High School Academic Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year after posting 19 goals and 29 assists for 48 points in 54 games.

He moved on to the USHL to play for the Tri-City Storm for the 2023-24 season. However, he suffered an injury late in the season, limiting him to only 38 games (3 goals, 10 assists).

Posthumus packed up his suitcase once again and traveled to Western Canada to play for the Penticton Vees of the BCHL. With the Vees, he finished second on the team in goals (25) and points (46) in the regular season. He led the team in goals in the playoffs with eight goals in 14 games, but his season ended in the Conference Finals.

Penticton was set to join the WHL for the 2025-26 season, and Posthumus needed to find, again, a new place to play.

Oshawa drafted the Nepean, Ontario, native all the way back in 2021 (7th round, 121st overall). He was picked one spot above defenseman Zackary Sandhu (drafted by Guelph), who they recently traded to Brantford alongside captain Ben Danford.

Posthumus played all six preseason games for the Generals. He was signed after just his first two games. The trailblazer has played in all 29 games for Oshawa this season and sits second in team scoring with 23 points (8 goals, 15 assists).

Posthumus will join fellow OHLers Trenten Bennett and Jordan Charron in St. Lawrence.

