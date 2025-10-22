Ottawa GM James Boyd Named Vice President Of Hockey Operations For The OHL

On Wednesday, the OHL announced that they have appointed James Boyd as the league’s new Vice President of Hockey Operations.

“James Boyd is one of the most knowledgeable and well-prepared executives in our game. His extensive experience developing players, managing successful programs, and contributing to the growth of the OHL make him an ideal fit to lead our Hockey Operations team,” said OHL Commissioner Bryan Crawford via the league’s press release.

Boyd had been the GM for the Ottawa 67’s for the last nine years. He began his career as an assistant coach for the Belleville Bulls during the 1999-2000 season. In the 2004-04 season, he became the assistant coach and assistant director of hockey operations for the Toronto St. Michael’s Majors.

During his time as GM, the 67’s made the playoffs five times. They would have qualified for the playoffs a sixth time, and possibly won a championship if the league hadn't canceled the 2019-2020 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In that same season, he received the Jim Gregory Award for General Manager of the Year. His overall record as GM was 269-153-48.

“I’m excited to join the Ontario Hockey League Head Office, collaborating with our league partners to continue improving all facets of the game for our players, families, and passionate fans,” said Boyd.

In 2019, the 67’s swept the first three rounds of the playoffs, but they unfortunately fell short in the finals to the Guelph Storm in six games.

“James is someone I've worked closely with for a number of years, and I've always appreciated his honesty and commitment to building a competitive hockey team. He's had a big impact on the group, and I know he'll continue to do great things in his next role. The OHL is getting a tremendous person, and they're lucky to have him. I wish him nothing but the best,” said Ottawa 67’s Head Coach Dave Cameron via the team’s press release.

Boyd will begin his role as the OHL’s Vice President of Hockey Operations on November 17, 2025. He will continue to act as the 67’s GM until then.

Make sure you bookmark THN's OHL site for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, be sure to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum.

Latest OHL News:

Superstar Boost: Greyhounds Welcome Back Brady Martin; Preds Send Martin Back to OHL

Nashville Predators send down 2025 5th overall pick Brady Martin, returning him to the OHL's Soo Greyhounds.

Owen Sound Attack Jake Crawford Commits To NCAA Bowling Green State University

Third-year OHL forward Jake Crawford announces NCAA commitment.

Windsor Forward & LA Kings 1st Rounder Liam Greentree Joins Beer League Hockey Game

Liam Greentree joins TSN affiliate BarDown's beer league hockey game.