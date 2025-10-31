Owen Sound Unloads Top-Four Scorer In Surprise Move To Acquire Toughness From Erie

Following a major trade this week between the Brantford Bulldogs and Oshawa Generals, which involved Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Ben Danford moving to Oshawa in exchange for nine draft picks, the Owen Sound Attack and Erie Otters also made a trade. However, this latter deal is not as significant.

Early Friday morning, Owen Sound announced that they have acquired 2007-born forward Wesley Royston from Erie in exchange for 2007-born forward Michael Dec.

Royston, 17, is a big power forward who plays with a mean streak. He’s in his third OHL season and brings over 120 games of experience to the Attack lineup. He had a career year last season with 14 goals, 13 assists, and 58 penalty minutes. His aggression and willingness to drop the gloves and stand up for his teammates will be appreciated in the ‘Bears Den’.

Dec, 18, joined the OHL right before the new year of last season. He played only eight games for Owen Sound, but registered over a point per game. The Mississauga, Ontario, native played the majority of the season for St. Andrew’s College, where he was one of the team’s top performers. By joining Erie, he will be reunited with his prep-hockey and minor hockey teammate, Oliver Turner.

Dec is committed to Cornell University in the NCAA. He’s one of many players who signed in the OHL after the new agreement between the CHL and NCAA came into effect. He’s an undersized forward at 5-foot-9, but he’s quick on his feet, shifty, and possesses an above-average offensive skill set at the OHL level.

This trade on paper is a head-scratcher when you examine it. Dec has 15 points in 16 games to start the season, while Royston has struggled with just 3 points in 13 games. However, each brings an entirely different playstyle. Perhaps Owen Sound felt they needed a bit more grit and physical presence in their lineup?

It’s been a terrific start to the season for Owen Sound. They sit tied for second in the Western Conference with the Soo Greyhounds and have scored the second-most goals (69). But they just traded away the player with the fourth-most points on the team. The organization must be confident that a player like Cole Zurawski can step in and play in their top-six full-time for the rest of the year.

From an Erie Otters perspective, this trade is a steal. The team is tied with the Sudbury Wolves for the least amount of goals (37). They are averaging a lowly 2.3 goals per game and have the worst power play at 8.6%. This Otters team desperately needed more firepower up front. Gabriel Frasca is the only player over a point per game to start the season.

Make sure you bookmark THN's OHL site for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, be sure to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum.

Latest OHL News:

Blockbuster Trade: Maple Leafs Top Prospect Danford Dealt To Brantford For Massive Haul Of Picks

Brantford goes all-in, acquiring Maple Leafs prospect Ben Danford for a massive draft pick haul. The Generals begin a significant retool.

Trade Shock: London Knights Acquire Top NHL Draft Talent For Anaheim Ducks Prospect

Knights secure NHL draft talent, sending Anaheim prospect Noah Read to the IceDogs in an unsuspecting OHL trade.

Oshawa Generals Acquire Hometown Talent From The Soo Greyhounds

Generals welcome hometown power forward Charlie Hilton from the Soo Greyhounds, adding size and depth.