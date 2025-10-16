Potential 2027 #1 Pick Jaakko Wycisk Highlights OHL's U17 World Hockey Challenge Roster

The annual U17 World Hockey Challenge (WHC) is just a little over two weeks away. The event will take place in Truro, Nova Scotia, from November 2-8. Five nations take part in this tournament: USA, Finland, Sweden, Czechia, and Canada, which brings two teams (Canada White & Canada Red).

The U17 WHC serves as an important event for NHL scouts, providing them with an initial opportunity to evaluate the promising young talent that will be competing for selection in the NHL draft in a couple of years.

Hockey Canada announced its rosters for their two squads. Out of the 44 CHL players picked, 17 come from the OHL, with the WHL having narrowly beaten them out with 19 representatives. Additionally, seven OHL members in a hockey operations role have been named to the event.

Below are the OHL representatives who will be at the upcoming event.

Team Canada White

F, Kaden McGregor - Peterborough Petes

F, Jaakko Wycisk - Guelph Storm

F, Brock Chitaroni - Ottawa 67’s

F, Brenner Lammens - Sarnia Sting

F, Aleks Kulemin - Kingston Frontenacs

F, Sam Roberts - Oshawa Generals

F, Ryan Hanrahan - Saginaw Spirit

D, Matthew Henderson - Kingston Frontenacs

D, Alexander Forrest - Kitchener Rangers

D, Kaden Aucoin - Sarnia Sting

D, Cooper McAslan - London Knights

Hockey Operations

Dylan Seca - Director of Operations (Sarnia Sting)

Scott Barney - Head Coach (Sudbury Wolves)

Andrew Mercer - Goalie Consultant (Ottawa 67’s)

Alex Darling - Video Coach (Peterborough Petes)

J.R. Grant - Equipment Manager (Windsor Spitfires)

Team Canada Red

F, Max Delisle - Owen Sound Attack

F, Charlie Murata - Flint Firebirds

F, Camryn Warren - North Bay Battalion

F, Ryerson Edgar - Niagara IceDogs

F, John McLaughlin - Windsor Spitfires

D, Peter Green - Brampton Steelheads

Hockey Operations

Dave Drinkill - Director of Operations (Saginaw Spirit)

Brendan Taylor - Assistant Coach (Soo Greyhounds)

Dave Pandolfi - Athletic Therapist (Niagara IceDogs)

Regarding just OHL players, all eyes will be on the first overall pick, Kaden McGregor. His highly anticipated debut came a little late due to an injury, and it has been a slow start for the Jack Ferguson Award winner.

Following McGregor, scouts will eagerly watch the 2025 second-overall pick, Jaakko Wycisk, from the Guelph Storm, along with the 10th overall pick, Ryerson Edgar, from the Niagara IceDogs, who currently leads all U17 OHL players in points with nine.

Wycisk is the star of the show in my eyes. His game-breaking, star-studded capabilities make him incredibly entertaining to watch. His ability to navigate through traffic with such poise and confidence with the puck on his stick to create scoring chances is remarkable for a player at his stage of development. In my eyes, he has a real good shot at being a top five pick for the 2027 NHL Draft, potentially even being the first to hear his name called.

Notable 2025 first-rounders who were not announced to either roster include: Noah Laus (Sault Ste. Marie, 7th overall), Brayden Bennett (Sudbury, 11th overall), Jake Murray (Erie, 12th overall), Keaton Ardagh (Brampton, 15th overall), Alexander Sementsov (Barrie, 18th overall), David Buchman (Brantford, 20th overall), and Alex Campeau (London, 23rd overall).

