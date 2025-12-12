Saginaw Spirit Defenseman Given Surprising Suspension For Check To The Head Penalty

Last Saturday had a bizarre start to the game for the Saginaw Spirit, seeing two of their players ejected in the first period. Top 2027 NHL draft prospect Dimian Zhilkin was assessed a five-minute and game misconduct for a cross-check to the head, and has been given a three-game suspension for his actions.

However, before Zhilkin’s penalty, the Spirit had already lost one of their defenders earlier in the period.

Hayden Barch played a whopping total of 19 seconds against Brampton. He was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for a check to the head of Steelheads forward Manuel Amado.

In the replay, it’s very hard to see definitive head contact by Barch on Amado. He comes in so quickly to lay the hit, but seems to catch him awkwardly, causing a bit of a ragdoll collision. Amado’s helmet does get knocked off in the collision, which is the first identifier that head contact was made. But was it the principal point of contact?

When you slow it down, Barch does appear to raise his left arm up to brace for the contact. But the argument can be made: Did he contact the chest or chin first?

The OHL’s Department of Player Safety believes that it was the head he contacted first, and has issued a two-game suspension on Barch.

Now, the Saginaw Spirit will be without one of their top scorers and top defensive defensemen in their two games this weekend against the London Knights and Kitchener Rangers.

What do you think? Did the league make the right call in suspending Barch? This suspension certainly has some questioning behind it and will raise some eyebrows from fans.

Make sure you bookmark THN's OHL site for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, be sure to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum.

Latest OHL News:

Top 2027 NHL Draft Prospect Dimian Zhilkin Suspended For Cross-Checking Major

Saginaw Spirit forward Dimian Zhilkin received a multi-game suspension for his cross-check to the face of his opponent last weekend.

OHL U16 Top Prospects Showcase Rosters Announced

The rosters for the OHL U16 Top Prospects Showcase next month in Peterborough have been announced. 80 of the best 2010-born Ontario-based kids will compete, including one 2011-born player.

New York Rangers Prospect Rises To First In Scoring; Has Career-High Night In Flint's Explosive Win

A certain New York Rangers prospect has been surprising OHL teams this season, and he's now first in league scoring after a career-high night in Flint's dominant win over Guelph.