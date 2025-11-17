Saginaw Spirit Sign Top OHL Cup Performer

Last Wednesday, the Saginaw Spirit signed former Vaughan Kings forward Gensen Geldart to a standard player agreement. He made his OHL debut the next day, on Thursday, against the Barrie Colts.

Geldart, 16, was drafted 75th overall in the fourth round of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. He was a top performer for the Vaughan Kings at the 2025 OHL Cup tournament, finishing third on the team in scoring with 7 points (1 goal, 6 assists) in 4 games.

The 6-foot-1 forward has started the season playing for the Chatham Maroons, the Spirit’s GOHL affiliate. The Maroons have been terrorizing the league, with 17 wins in the team’s first 22 games of the season. Geldart has transitioned seamlessly to the Jr. B level, recording 15 points (6 goals, 9 assists) in 18 games.

Geldart was named the GOHL Prospect of the Week for the week of Oct. 20-26. Since his call-up to the OHL, the young man from Toronto, Ontario, has been on the third line for Saginaw, with Carson Harmer and Nic Sima flanking his wings.

