Sarnia Sting Strengthen Between The Pipes With Addition Of Maple Leafs Camp Netminder

The North Bay Battalion had three OHL-caliber goaltenders on their roster to start the season: starter Mike McIvor, Charlie Larocque, and Jack Lisson. It’s also worth mentioning that the organization’s 2025 5th-rounder 6-foot-3 netminder Cole Vreugdenhil has also made a strong first impression with the organization.

With the luxury of depth at the goaltending position, the Battalion moved out Charlie Larocque to the Sarnia Sting in exchange for a 2029 6th-round pick.

“We wanted to add to our goaltending depth, Charlie is an athletic goalie with good size, and potential. He’s been to an NHL camp, and is someone we believe can take the next step in his development,” said Sarnia GM Dylan Seca.

Larocque, 18, recently attended the Toronto Maple Leafs Development camp this summer after he went undrafted in the 2025 NHL Draft. He played in three different leagues last season: 16 games in the OHL with North Bay, 2 games with the Carleton Place Canadians in the CCHL, and 27 combined regular season and playoff games in the EOJHL with the Carleton Place Jr. Canadians.

Larocque’s numbers in the OHL last season weren’t glamorous. He posted a 4.50 goals-against-average and a .851 save percentage, with a record of 3-10-1. He has started one game this season, winning 4-3 in overtime against their rivals, the Sudbury Wolves. It was a quiet game for him, facing only 17 shots.

Sarnia’s goaltenders haven’t had the greatest/unlucky start to the season. Newcomer, American Patrick Quinlan, was looking sharp in between the pipes in his first few OHL starts. Unfortunately, he was involved in a collision with Flint Firebirds forward Alex Kostov last weekend and is currently day-to-day with an injury.

The Sting’s other goaltender, Evan Maillet, has struggled mightily through two games, allowing 10 goals on 33 shots. Acquiring Larocque gives the organization depth, which was needed, at the goaltending position. Quinlan appears to be Sarnia’s starter for this season, but now they will have a battle for the backup position between Maillet and Larocque.

Make sure you bookmark THN's OHL site for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, be sure to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum.

Latest OHL News:

Sudbury Bolsters Defense, Acquires Hard-Hitting Blueliner From Peterborough

The Sudbury Wolves got involved in the mini-trade frenzy on Thursday, bolstering their defense core by acquiring one of Peterborough’s mean, rugged right-shot defensemen.

Trade Alert: Steelheads Acquire Energetic Forward Joshua Avery From Brantford

The OHL Trade market is buzzing, and it all got started with a trade between Brantford and Brampton, two teams just a short drive apart on the 401 and 403 highways.

Reversal Trade? OHL's Flint & Niagara Swap Players 13 Months Later