Sudbury Bolsters Defense, Acquires Hard-Hitting Blueliner From Peterborough

The Sudbury Wolves got involved in the mini-trade frenzy on Thursday, bolstering their defense core by acquiring one of Peterborough’s mean, rugged right-shot defensemen.

Sudbury parted ways with one draft pick to acquire Petes defenseman Liam Ladds. It has been an extremely rough start to the season for the Wolves, having lost their first five games of the season, and have been outscored 26-7. Not a single blueliner on the team is a plus rating thus far, and a player with OHL experience was needed.

In exchange for the 6-foot-2, 175-pound 2007-born right-shot defender, the Wolves gave up a 2027 5th-round draft selection, which ironically is a Peterborough Petes-owned draft pick.

Ladds, 17, turns 18 later this month on October 28. He is entering his third OHL season, having recorded 17 points (2 goals, 15 assists) in 113 games over the past two seasons. His plus/minus rating is a lowly -48 during that timeframe; however, it’s important to note that he was playing on a Peterborough team that was at the bottom of the overall standings for those two seasons.

“Liam is a big right-shot defenseman who adds size and compete to our back end. He has over 110 OHL games played and will add needed experience to our defence,” said Sudbury Wolves GM and Vice President of Hockey Operations Rob Papineau.

The Ilderton, Ontario, native brings aggression and toughness to Sudbury’s blueline, which their fans will come to love. Ladds recorded 64 penalty minutes last season, including four fighting majors. One of those scraps came against his new teammate, Nathan Villeneuve.

Because of his late 2007 birthday, Ladds is eligible for the 2026 NHL draft. His size, handiness, and consistency in playing a physical style of game will pique interest with NHL teams. He’s not a flashy defender, but is known for being solid in his own end and clearing out shooting lanes.

In the summer, the Peterborough Petes organization brought in veteran defenseman James Petrovski to strengthen the experience on their defensive line. However, the impressive training camp and strong performance in the first three games of his career by 2025 second-round pick Matthew Perreault made this trade easier for the Peterborough Petes to manage.

Additionally, with the likes of Petrovski, Genc Ula, and Thanasi Marentette, the Petes have enough physical presence on their blueline.

