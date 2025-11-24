Sudbury Wolves Acquire Former 1st Round Pick From Sarnia

A couple of OHL teams at the bottom of the table have made a trade with each other. One team recoups a couple of draft picks for a player they traded for a few years ago, while the other hopes to rekindle the potential of a former first-round draft pick.

The Sudbury Wolves have acquired 2007-born forward Carter Kostuch in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick and a conditional 2027 fifth-round pick.

Before the 2024 OHL trade deadline, the Sarnia Sting sold off several impactful players from their roster — Sandis Vilmanis, Jacob LeBlanc, and Andrew LeBlanc — and part of the massive return they received was Kostuch, who was drafted 21st overall by the North Bay Battalion in the 2023 draft.

When Kostuch first arrived in Sarnia, he made an immediate impact as a 16-year-old rookie, recording nine goals and seven assists for 16 points in 31 games. Sadly, the Richmond Hill, Ontario, native missed half of last year, which was his NHL draft season, with a significant injury. His season ended in early December, and he missed all of this year’s pre-season, still recovering.

Kostuch has suited up in just four games this season for the Sting, playing in the team’s opening two games, then missing the next two, but hasn’t played since Oct. 18.

“We felt this move helps Kostuch get what could be a little more opportunity,” said Sarnia Sting GM Dylan Seca.

“He’s gone through a significant injury and been working through several procedures over the last few weeks, which is why he hasn’t been with the team. When this opportunity came up that allows him to play when he’s ready, we felt it was prudent to support both him and his family. In the end, we also receive a couple of draft picks that will help us in the coming years.”

Sudbury hopes that once Kostuch gets healthy, they can unleash the talent he displayed in his rookie season when he arrived in Sarnia.

“Carter is a player we were really high on in his draft year,” said Sudbury Wolves GM Rob Papineau.

“In getting to know him better these past few days, his maturity is outstanding, and his positive attitude is infectious. His perseverance and commitment to the game, and his determination to be a pro hockey player, is something we are excited to add to our team. He is close to his full return and being able to add a former first-round OHL pick with over two years of eligibility remaining was something we felt strong about both for now and our future."

Make sure you bookmark THN's OHL site for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, be sure to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum.

Latest OHL News:

Tampa Bay Lightning Prospect Dealt For North Bay's Top Scorer

Lightning prospect Kaden Pitre heads to North Bay for their leading scorer. A key OHL trade unlocks a fresh start and offensive boost for both teams.

Oshawa Generals Find Their Number One: Jaden Cholette Earns Consecutive Shutouts

Jaden Cholette delivers consecutive shutouts, solidifying his role as Oshawa's go-to netminder and getting the rebuilding Gens back on track.

OHL Cup Expanding To 25 Teams Is Yet Another Win For The OHL

The OHL announced that the 2026 OHL Cup tournament has expanded to 25 teams, offering more OHL draft-eligible prospects the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of scouts on the big stage.