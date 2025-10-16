Maple Leafs 7th Round Prospect Announces NCAA Commitment

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Sam McCue has announced his commitment to play in the NCAA for Bowling Green State University upon completion of his OHL career. The Brantford Bulldogs forward is in his last year of OHL eligibility. The expectation is that he will head over to Bowling Green for the start of the 2026-27 season.

McCue was selected 216th overall in the seventh round of the 2024 NHL Draft by the Maple Leafs. As part of Toronto’s new scouting philosophy under GM Brad Treliving and Director of Amateur Scouting Mark Leach, McCue’s physical abrasiveness, north-south playstyle, and goal-scoring touch made him appealing to the Leafs brass.

The Sudbury, Ontario, native is entering his fourth season in the OHL. He’s also on his fourth OHL team, having been traded three times in his junior career. McCue had a career year last season, recording 36 goals and 55 points in 55 games, split between Owen Sound and Flint.

Through seven games this season with the Bulldogs, McCue has recorded four points (2 goals, 2 assists) in seven games. He started the season playing in Brantford’s top six, but has recently been pushed down to the third line, playing alongside Luca Testa and Layne Gallacher.

Despite announcing his NCAA commitment, there is still the possibility that he signs an NHL contract with Toronto and heads to the AHL to play for the Toronto Marlies instead of the 2026-27 season.

