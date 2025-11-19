Utah Mammoth's First-Round Pick Having Explosive Offensive Start

After finishing with the best record in the Central Division and the second-most wins in the East last season, the Barrie Colts have taken a slight step back to start the 2025-26 season. However, they have a 10-7-5 record and lead the Central Division with 25 points.

The Colts are 7-1-2 in their last ten games and are starting to catch fire. Who can be attributed to Barrie’s success?

Their captain, Cole Beaudoin, has been lights out. In his fourth and most likely final OHL season with the Colts, Beaudoin has started to take charge offensively. Even though he was drafted 24th overall in 2024 by the Utah Mammoth, the selling point of his game has never been built around his offensive production.

In his draft season, he put together 28 goals and 62 points in 67 games. It was a staunch improvement from his eight goals and 20 points during his rookie season. He finished in the top ten for most points amongst first-year draft-eligible OHL players that season.

Alas, that offensive flair didn’t hold up into his third season (2024-25). Even though he missed a month of the OHL regular season due to representing Canada at the 2025 World Juniors, he still only managed 22 goals and 51 points in 52 games. Additionally, he’s average shots on goal per game had fallen from 3.1 to 2.8.

Beaudoin’s playstyle is built on his physical presence, ultra competitiveness, and 200-foot play. He’s been a go-to defensive option for the Colts for the last two seasons and was relied on heavily to fulfil this role on their quest for an OHL championship last season.

Did the emphasis on him being Barrie’s shutdown center take away from his offensive capabilities last season?

That argument can certainly be made. Also, GM Marty Williamson loaded up at the forward position last year, bringing in the North Bay Battalion trifecta of Dalyn Wakely, Anthony Romani, and Owen Van Steensel. We also can’t forget about Dallas Stars’ 2024 first-rounder Emil Hemming also joining the team.

Four new forwards were inserted promptly into the team’s top nine forward group. That’s offensive opportunities taken away from Beaudoin.

With the Battalion trifecta all gone, ice time has opened up for Beaudoin. Brad Gardiner and the Utah first-rounder are operating as the team’s one-two punch down the middle of the ice. Luckily for Beaudoin, Gardiner can be used in a shutdown role as well with his defensive skill set, which has opened up opportunities for Beaudoin to be put in more favourable matchups.

Beaudoin leads the Colts in scoring with 31 points (10 goals, 21 assists) in 17 games. His offensive confidence looks to be at an all-time high, as he is averaging five shots on goal per game.

A good chunk of his damage has been done on the power play. He is tied for third in the league in power play assists (12) and is fifth in power play points (14). He has recorded 11 multi-point games already this season, after only recording 13 all of last season. Beaudoin also had the fourth-most primary assists in the league (12).

Beaudoin recently had his ten-game point streak snapped on Nov. 13 against the Saginaw Spirit. But he got right back to starting another streak in their next game against Peterborough with a two-goal performance.

The Utah prospect is showcasing to Hockey Canada why he should return to the team for the 2026 World Juniors.

Latest OHL News:

Ottawa Sweeps The Weekend: The Young 67's Are Officially The OHL's Biggest Early Season Surprise Story

Ottawa 67's young roster is surprising the OHL, showcasing depth on offense and stellar import talent. Their surprising early season success continues with back-to-back wins over the weekend.

New York Rangers’ Fifth-Round Gem Nathan Aspinall: Why His Ascension Demanded OHL Player Of The Week

Nathan Aspinall took charge offensively this weekend, leading a Firebirds sweep and earning OHL Player of the Week. His potent offense fuels his rapid player development.

Sarnia Sting Fire Head Coach Alan Letang; Was It Needed?

Slumping Sarnia Sting fire coach Alan Letang after a rough start. Was the change necessary, or is the problem deeper within the team's struggling defense?