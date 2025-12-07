Were These Two OHL Players Snubbed Off Sweden's World Juniors Roster?

Sweden announced their roster for the 2026 World Junior Championship. They have named 26 players and will have to cut one player for the final roster that will attend their quest for gold in Minnesota.

Of those 26 players, not one OHL representative was on it. Now, only four Swedish players are playing in the OHL this season — Filip Ekberg, Gabriel Eliasson, Linus Funck, and Noah Erliden — and one of them is a 2005-born, making him ineligible to play (Erliden).

Colorado Avalanche prospect Linus Funck has been steady for the London Knights in his first year playing away from home. However, he hasn’t been a standout contributor, and seeing that he is a 2007-born, his odds of making the team were low.

But how about Ottawa Senators rugged, towering blueline prospect Gabriel Eliasson? Also, Carolina Hurricanes prospect, and 2025 U18 Men’s World Championship MVP, Filip Ekberg. Were they both snubbed?

Barrie Colts - Gabriel Eliasson

This was Gabriel Eliasson’s last year of eligibility to play in the World Juniors. He wasn’t selected to the team last year as well, but there was a thought that his physical defensive presence could be used for the team this year.

Eliasson was drafted in the second round, 39th overall, by the Ottawa Senators in 2024. In hindsight, they probably drafted him far too high, but it’s hard to pass up on a 6-foot-7 defenseman who wants nothing more than to physically overpower his opposition. Alas, maybe that is why Sweden elected to keep him in Barrie for the holidays.

Emotions can run extremely high at this U20 tournament. While Eliasson is one of the most difficult defenders to go up against one-on-one along the boards and in front of the net in the OHL, he also takes a lot of undisciplined penalties, spending a lot of time getting to know the penalty box attendants.

Sweden's defensemen may lack a certain toughness, as the team seems focused on incorporating mobile, quick, puck-moving players instead. Eliasson could have added the physicality that the team currently lacks, but there are significant risks associated with his playing style.

Ottawa 67’s - Filip Ekberg

Filip Ekberg was in tough to make the team as a 2007-born, just like Linus Funck. However, after setting the all-time record for most goals and points by a Swedish player at the U18 Men’s tournament this past spring, you have to figure that Sweden’s selection committee took that into consideration.

Sweden ultimately fell in the gold medal game to Canada at the U18’s, but Ekberg was a driving force that could not be stopped. His ability to step up and perform in the big moments elevated his draft stock, and it’s still insane that he was one of the last players picked in the 2025 draft (taken 221st overall).

Ekberg has been contributing to the Ottawa 67’s resounding early-season success. He has missed some time due to injuries, but has been producing at a point-per-game clip (18 points in 20 games).

Where Ekberg would’ve slotted into the lineup is the big question. As a 2007, there’s a strong chance that he would not be given an opportunity to play in the top six, especially when you consider all the other high-end prospects Sweden has on their roster. Then, would they be comfortable playing him in the bottom six? Where he would maybe have to play an energy/checking style, which isn’t his forte.

Despite not being named to Sweden’s roster, you can be assured that Ekberg will have a much better opportunity to be on the team for the 2027 World Juniors.

