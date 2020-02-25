On the seventh episode of Gouche Live, Kerry Goulet and Paul Rosen discuss Sidney Crosby’s incredible play since returning from injury, Alex Ovechkin’s scoring abilities and a highly rated women’s hockey goalie from New Zealand.
Want more in-depth features, analysis and an All-Access pass to the latest content? Subscribe to The Hockey News magazine.
Download and subscribe on iTunes, and on Soundcloud.
Catch us on all our streaming platforms:
Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | Linkedin | Twitch | Mixer | DLive | VK |