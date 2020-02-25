Get the latest from The Hockey News right in your inbox
Podcast

Gouche Live: Episode 7 – Crosby’s resurgence, McDavid and more

On episode seven of Gouche Live, Kerry Goulet and Paul Rosen discuss Sidney Crosby's incredible play since returning from injury, Alex Ovechkin's scoring abilities and a highly rated women's hockey goalie from New Zealand.

Gouche Live with Kerry Goulet and Paul Rosen|Steven Ellis and Shea Berencsi

