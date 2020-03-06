Get the latest from The Hockey News right in your inbox
Podcast

Gouche Live: Episode 9 – Neurotrauma, fighting in hockey and Mike Keenan

On the ninth episode of Gouche Live, Kerry Goulet and Paul Rosen are joined by special guests Barry Munro and Mike Keenan and share their thoughts on recent hockey happenings.

Gouche Live with Kerry Goulet and Paul Rosen|Steven Ellis and Shea Berencsi

On the ninth episode of Gouche Live, Kerry Goulet and Paul Rosen are joined by sports neurologist Barry Munro to talk about the Shoot for a Cure fundraising campaign and injuries in sports. Plus, coach Iron Mike Keenan joined to talk about coaching the Chicago Blackhawks, the 1987 Canada Cup and a funny story about Vladislav Tretiak.

