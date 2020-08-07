Get the latest from The Hockey News right in your inbox
TheHockeyNews

Podcast

Squid & the Ultimate Leafs Fan Podcast: Borje Salming

Rick Vaive and Mike Wilson return to discuss what the Leafs can do without Jake Muzzin against the Columbus Blue Jackets in what is proving to be a tricky series. Plus, Leafs legend Borje Salming joined the show on how he got his shot in Toronto as an upcoming talent in Sweden.

|Rick Vaive and Mike Wilson

The Hockey News

