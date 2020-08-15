Get the latest from The Hockey News right in your inbox
NewsletterSUBSCRIBE

TheHockeyNews

TheHockeyNews.com gives you the inside scoop on hockey like no other publication. News, analysis, opinion, scores, and stats, from the NHL and hockey leagues around the world.

Podcast

Squid & The Ultimate Leafs Fan Podcast: Playoff Analysis and Borje Salming (Part 2)

On this week's edition of Squid and the Ultimate Leafs Fan, Rick Vaive and Mike Wilson dissect the playoff disappointment, exit interviews and the Leafs' outlook for next season. Plus, Leafs Legend Borje Salming rejoins the pod to continue giving us the inside look on his illustrious Leafs career.

|Rick Vaive and Mike Wilson

On this week’s edition of Squid and the Ultimate Leafs Fan, Rick Vaive and Mike Wilson dissect the playoff disappointment, exit interviews and the Leafs’ outlook for next season. Plus, Leafs Legend Borje Salming rejoins the pod to continue giving us the inside look on his illustrious Leafs career.

The Hockey News

About the Author

The Hockey News

Founded in 1947, The Hockey News is your ultimate source for comprehensive coverage of the best game in the world, including rankings, predictions, in-depth player features, insider insights, prospect analysis, season predictions and much more.

more from this author

Reader Interactions