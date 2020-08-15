On this week’s edition of Squid and the Ultimate Leafs Fan, Rick Vaive and Mike Wilson dissect the playoff disappointment, exit interviews and the Leafs’ outlook for next season. Plus, Leafs Legend Borje Salming rejoins the pod to continue giving us the inside look on his illustrious Leafs career.
Squid & The Ultimate Leafs Fan Podcast: Playoff Analysis and Borje Salming (Part 2)
On this week's edition of Squid and the Ultimate Leafs Fan, Rick Vaive and Mike Wilson dissect the playoff disappointment, exit interviews and the Leafs' outlook for next season. Plus, Leafs Legend Borje Salming rejoins the pod to continue giving us the inside look on his illustrious Leafs career.|Rick Vaive and Mike Wilson