The Hockey News Podcast: 2020 Trade Deadline Preview

This week on The Hockey News Podcast:
Senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin preview the 2020 trade deadline, which arrives Feb. 24. Topics include:
– Grading the trades that have already happened this week, from Blake Coleman to Tyler Toffoli to Alec Martinez
– Assessing the top names still on the block and where they might land, from Chris Kreider to Jean-Gabriel Pageau to Tomas Tatar
– Pressure index: which GMs are under the most heat to improve their teams in the next few days?
– Deadline sleepers: which surprise big-name players could be on the move?
– Live listener mailbag, trade-deadline edition
And more!
