The Hockey News Podcast: 2020 Trade Deadline Preview

We grade the biggest trades that have already happened this week – and look ahead to the other major deals that could happen by end of day Monday.

This week on The Hockey News Podcast:

Senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin preview the 2020 trade deadline, which arrives Feb. 24. Topics include:

– Grading the trades that have already happened this week, from Blake Coleman to Tyler Toffoli to Alec Martinez

– Assessing the top names still on the block and where they might land, from Chris Kreider to Jean-Gabriel Pageau to Tomas Tatar

– Pressure index: which GMs are under the most heat to improve their teams in the next few days?

– Deadline sleepers: which surprise big-name players could be on the move?

– Live listener mailbag, trade-deadline edition

And more!

Want more in-depth features, analysis and an All-Access pass to the latest content? Subscribe to The Hockey News magazine.

Download and subscribe on iTunes, and on Soundcloud.

​