The Hockey News Podcast: Are the Flyers for real?

Can the Philadelphia Flyers turn their hot run into a long post-season effort? Which goalies could you trust to lead a team to the Stanley Cup? All that and more on this week's edition of The Hockey News Podcast.

Carter Hart|Nicole Fridling/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

This week on The Hockey News Podcast:

– The COVID-19 virus has wiped out the Women’s World Championship and the Under-18 Worlds are now at risk. The NHL has changed its media policies and the San Jose Sharks have played two games despite recommendations from health officials to cancel. Now there is talk of games being played in empty arenas. Is this the responsible thing to do or an overreaction?

–  The two hottest teams in the NHL, both with 9-1-0 records, are the Philadelphia Flyers and the St. Louis Blues. Are they for real?

– Mika Zibanejad named player of the week with a five-goal game and seven goals in three games. First, is that trade for Derrick Brassard looking worse by the day? And second, is Zibanejad a good bad-team player or the legitimate No. 1 center the Rangers need to lead their rebuild?

– Right here, right now, who are your four picks for the wildcard spots in the Eastern and Western Conferences? 

– What goalie(s) would you trust to lead a team to a Stanley Cup?

