The Hockey News Podcast: Breaking down the 24-team tournament

Which team gets hurt the most by play-in-format? Which team would be the most disastrous draft lottery winner? And more.

This week on the Hockey News Podcast with senior writers Matt Larkin, Ken Campbell and Ryan Kennedy:

– The play-in format punishes some contending teams more than others. Which team should we feel the most sorry for?

– Which series will be the most exciting in the play-in round?

– Doomsday scenario: which would be the most catastrophic team to win the draft lottery?

– Are the Red Wings wise to keep Jeff Blashill as their head coach?

– Sidney Crosby joins Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux as the only players to average a point per game or better 15 years in a row to start a career. Where does Crosby sit in the G.O.A.T. rankings?

– Listener mailbag, including: does the 2020 Stanley Cup warrant an asterisk?

And more!

Download and subscribe on iTunes, and on Soundcloud.

