The Hockey News Podcast: Catching up and what’s next for the NHL

In an impromptu podcast, Matt Larkin, Ryan Kennedy and Ken Campbell discuss what they've been up to during the quarantine, which teams you should feel bad for during the shutdown and chat about how the NHL should handle a return this season.

|Ryan Kennedy, Matt Larkin and Ken Campbell

