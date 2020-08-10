The Hockey News Podcast: Eastern Conference Round 1 Playoff Preview

On the latest Hockey News Podcast, senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin break down all four Eastern Conference Round 1 playoff matchups:
– (1) Philadelphia Flyers vs. (12) Montreal Canadiens
– (2) Tampa Bay Lightning vs. (9) Columbus Blue Jackets
– (3) Washington Capitals vs. (7) New York Islanders
– (4) Boston Bruins vs. (6) Carolina Hurricanes
Series previews include offense, defense, goaltending, intangibles and picking a winner for each matchup.
Download and subscribe on iTunes, and on Soundcloud.
Want more in-depth features, analysis and opinions delivered right to your mailbox? Subscribe to The Hockey News magazine.