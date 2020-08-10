Get the latest from The Hockey News right in your inbox
NewsletterSUBSCRIBE

TheHockeyNews

TheHockeyNews.com gives you the inside scoop on hockey like no other publication. News, analysis, opinion, scores, and stats, from the NHL and hockey leagues around the world.

Podcast

The Hockey News Podcast: Eastern Conference Round 1 Playoff Preview

The official playoffs begin in the Toronto bubble. Who will win each first-round matchup in the East?

Alex Ovechkin and Brock Nelson|Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

On the latest Hockey News Podcast, senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin break down all four Eastern Conference Round 1 playoff matchups:

– (1) Philadelphia Flyers vs. (12) Montreal Canadiens
– (2) Tampa Bay Lightning vs. (9) Columbus Blue Jackets
– (3) Washington Capitals vs. (7) New York Islanders
– (4) Boston Bruins vs. (6) Carolina Hurricanes

Series previews include offense, defense, goaltending, intangibles and picking a winner for each matchup.

Download and subscribe on iTunes, and on Soundcloud.

Listen on ACast

Listen on PodBean

Want more in-depth features, analysis and opinions delivered right to your mailbox? Subscribe to The Hockey News magazine.

The Hockey News

About the Author

The Hockey News

Founded in 1947, The Hockey News is your ultimate source for comprehensive coverage of the best game in the world, including rankings, predictions, in-depth player features, insider insights, prospect analysis, season predictions and much more.

more from this author

Reader Interactions