The Hockey News Podcast: Eastern Conference Round 1 Playoff Preview

The official playoffs begin in the Toronto bubble. Who will win each first-round matchup in the East?

On the latest Hockey News Podcast, senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin break down all four Eastern Conference Round 1 playoff matchups:

– (1) Philadelphia Flyers vs. (12) Montreal Canadiens

– (2) Tampa Bay Lightning vs. (9) Columbus Blue Jackets

– (3) Washington Capitals vs. (7) New York Islanders

– (4) Boston Bruins vs. (6) Carolina Hurricanes

Series previews include offense, defense, goaltending, intangibles and picking a winner for each matchup.

