The Hockey News Podcast: How do the Devils move on after Shero ousted?

What's next for New Jersey after Ray Shero was let go? Are the Penguins a sneaky legitimate Stanley Cup contender? All that and more on the latest edition of The Hockey News Podcast.

This week on The Hockey News Podcast:

1. Sidney Crosby could be back with the Penguins as early as Tuesday night after missing 28 games. The Penguins are 18-6-4 without him and Evgeni Malkin posted 11-27-38 totals in 26 games during Crosby’s absence (he missed two games during that time span). In light of that, are the Penguins a sneaky legitimate Stanley Cup contender?

2. The Battle of Alberta is back on, thanks almost singlehandedly to Matthew Tkachuk. What do we think of Tkachuk’s physical play Saturday night and what do we make of him refusing to fight Zack Kassian after laying a hard, clean hit on him?

3. Ray Shero fired in New Jersey. What went wrong? How could Devils ownership allow him to trade the team’s star player and fire the coach under those circumstances?

4. Reader questions.

And more!

