Podcast

The Hockey News Podcast: is NHL hockey in July a pipe dream?

Could we really see a June draft followed by a July season resumption? What's next for Dustin Byfuglien? And more.

Gary Bettman and Alex Pietrangelo|Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

This week on the Hockey News Podcast with senior writers Ken Campbell, Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:

– Florida Panthers president Matthew Caldwell floated the idea this week of the NHL resuming in July, and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman discussed the possibility of playing games at four NHL arenas with triple headers to finish the season. Is it really viable or just another pie-in-the-sky plan?

– Also discussed this week among season-resumption scenarios: having the NHL draft before the season resumes. How could this possibly work with conditional draft picks involved?

– The Jets finally terminate Dustin Byfuglien’s contract. Is his NHL career over? Where might he play next season if he returns?

– The Last Dance is the sports content everyone craved. What hockey subject would make for a great documentary series in a similar style?

– Listener mailbag, including: what kind of fit will Mikhail Grigorenko be in Columbus?

And more!

