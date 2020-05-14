The Hockey News Podcast: Michael Buble on the Canucks’ future, owning a WHL team and more

The Canadian crooner joins the Zoom version of the podcast to explain why he's loving the Canucks' rebuild, why his dream of owning an NHL team is done, and much more.

Today on The Hockey News Podcast, world music icon Michael Buble joins host Matt Larkin. Among the topics they discuss:

– Buble’s experiences as a partial owner of the WHL’s Vancouver Giants

– Buble’s thoughts on his beloved Vancouver Canucks’ rebuild so far

– Which season/playoff format works best if 2019-20 NHL play resumes?

– Why ‘Fantasy Fantasy Hockey’ is better than regular fantasy hockey

And much more!

