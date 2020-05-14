The Hockey News Podcast: Michael Buble on the Canucks’ future, owning a WHL team and more

Today on The Hockey News Podcast, world music icon Michael Buble joins host Matt Larkin. Among the topics they discuss:
– Buble’s experiences as a partial owner of the WHL’s Vancouver Giants
– Buble’s thoughts on his beloved Vancouver Canucks’ rebuild so far
– Which season/playoff format works best if 2019-20 NHL play resumes?
– Why ‘Fantasy Fantasy Hockey’ is better than regular fantasy hockey
And much more!
