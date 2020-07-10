The Hockey News Podcast: Previews and Predictions for the Western Conference qualifying round

Who will advance to the Round of 16 in the West? We preview and make series predictions for each qualifying-round matchup.

On the latest Hockey News Podcast, senior writers Ken Campbell, Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin break down all four Western Conference play-in round series matchups:

– (5) Edmonton Oilers vs. (12) Chicago Blackhawks

– (6) Nashville Predators vs. (11) Arizona Coyotes

– (7) Vancouver Canucks vs. (10) Minnesota Wild

– (8) Calgary Flames vs. (9) Winnipeg Jets

Series previews include offense, defense, goaltending, intangibles and picking a winner for each matchup.

Download and subscribe on iTunes, and on Soundcloud.



