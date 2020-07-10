The Hockey News Podcast: Previews and Predictions for the Western Conference qualifying round

On the latest Hockey News Podcast, senior writers Ken Campbell, Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin break down all four Western Conference play-in round series matchups:
– (5) Edmonton Oilers vs. (12) Chicago Blackhawks
– (6) Nashville Predators vs. (11) Arizona Coyotes
– (7) Vancouver Canucks vs. (10) Minnesota Wild
– (8) Calgary Flames vs. (9) Winnipeg Jets
Series previews include offense, defense, goaltending, intangibles and picking a winner for each matchup.
