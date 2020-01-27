The Hockey News Podcast: The All-Mailbag Edition returns

Which goalies could get traded before the deadline? Who are some early picks to be claimed in the Seattle expansion draft? And more.

This week on The Hockey News Podcast:

It’s a special mid-season mailbag edition! Senior writers Matt Larkin and Ryan Kennedy tackle listener questions such as:

– Which goalies could get traded before the deadline?

– What big names might be available in the 2021 expansion draft?

– Is the Oliver Bjorkstrand breakout for real?

– Who might the Red Wings’ next head coach be if they fire Jeff Blashill?

– How can the Sharks execute a rebuild?

And many more!

Want more in-depth features, analysis and an All-Access pass to the latest content? Subscribe to The Hockey News magazine.

Download and subscribe on iTunes, and on Soundcloud.

​