Get the latest from The Hockey News right in your inbox
NewsletterSUBSCRIBE + GIFTS

TheHockeyNews

TheHockeyNews.com gives you the inside scoop on hockey like no other publication. News, analysis, opinion, scores, and stats, from the NHL and hockey leagues around the world.

Podcast

The Hockey News Podcast: The All-Mailbag Edition returns

Which goalies could get traded before the deadline? Who are some early picks to be claimed in the Seattle expansion draft? And more.

Corey Crawford and Robin Lehner|Jonathan Kozub/Getty Images

This week on The Hockey News Podcast:

It’s a special mid-season mailbag edition! Senior writers Matt Larkin and Ryan Kennedy tackle listener questions such as:

– Which goalies could get traded before the deadline?

– What big names might be available in the 2021 expansion draft?

– Is the Oliver Bjorkstrand breakout for real?

– Who might the Red Wings’ next head coach be if they fire Jeff Blashill?

– How can the Sharks execute a rebuild?

And many more!

Want more in-depth features, analysis and an All-Access pass to the latest content? Subscribe to The Hockey News magazine.

Download and subscribe on iTunes, and on Soundcloud.

Listen on Google Play Music

Matt Larkin

About the Author

Matt Larkin

Matt Larkin is a senior writer at The Hockey News and has been part of the team since 2011. He's your one-stop shop for deep-dive player interviews, predictions, statistics, fantasy player rankings, player safety and hair tips. Catch him weekly as host of The Hockey News Live and The Hockey News Podcast.

more from this author

Reader Interactions