The Hockey News Podcast: The All-Mailbag Edition returns

This week on The Hockey News Podcast:
It’s a special mid-season mailbag edition! Senior writers Matt Larkin and Ryan Kennedy tackle listener questions such as:
– Which goalies could get traded before the deadline?
– What big names might be available in the 2021 expansion draft?
– Is the Oliver Bjorkstrand breakout for real?
– Who might the Red Wings’ next head coach be if they fire Jeff Blashill?
– How can the Sharks execute a rebuild?
And many more!
