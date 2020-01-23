The Hockey News Podcast: The best all-star game moments

Was Brandon Manning's suspension enough? Who will win the Rocket Richard? All that and more on this week's edition of The Hockey News Podcast, live from St. Louis.

1. Brandon Manning gets five games for racial slur in AHL. Is five games enough to bring about any real change?

2. The Rocket Richard Race. Ovie vs. Matthews vs. Pastrnak vs. Other. Who ya got?

3. All-Star Game. Excited about the format? What’s your favorite all-star memory? Pick a winner for the women’s 3-on-3 tourney

4. Second half… who is your breakout team? Which team are you most worried about?

5. Listener Q & A

