The Hockey News Podcast: Trade deadline winners and losers

This week on The Hockey News Podcast, 2020 trade deadline day edition:
– Which teams were the biggest winners on deadline day?
– Which teams were the biggest losers on deadline day?
– Who is the current Stanley Cup favorite in each conference coming out of deadline day?
And more!
Want more in-depth features, analysis and an All-Access pass to the latest content? Subscribe to The Hockey News magazine.
Download and subscribe on iTunes, and on Soundcloud.
Catch us on all our streaming platforms:
Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | Linkedin | Twitch | Mixer | DLive | VK |