The Hockey News Podcast: Western Conference Round 1 Playoff Preview

On the latest Hockey News Podcast, senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin break down all four Western Conference Round 1 playoff matchups:
– (1) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (12) Chicago Blackhawks
– (2) Colorado Avalanche vs. (11) Arizona Coyotes
– (3) Dallas Stars vs. (8) Calgary Flames
– (4) St. Louis Blues vs. (7) Vancouver Canucks
Series previews include offense, defense, goaltending, intangibles and picking a winner for each matchup.
