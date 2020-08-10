Get the latest from The Hockey News right in your inbox
Podcast

The Hockey News Podcast: Western Conference Round 1 Playoff Preview

The official playoffs are set to begin in the Edmonton bubble. Which team has the edge in each Western Conference series?

Robert Thomas and Bo Horvat|Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports

On the latest Hockey News Podcast, senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin break down all four Western Conference Round 1 playoff matchups:

– (1) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (12) Chicago Blackhawks
– (2) Colorado Avalanche vs. (11) Arizona Coyotes
– (3) Dallas Stars vs. (8) Calgary Flames
– (4) St. Louis Blues vs. (7) Vancouver Canucks

Series previews include offense, defense, goaltending, intangibles and picking a winner for each matchup.

Download and subscribe on iTunes, and on Soundcloud.

Listen on ACast

Listen on PodBean

