The Hockey News Podcast: Western Conference Round 1 Playoff Preview

The official playoffs are set to begin in the Edmonton bubble. Which team has the edge in each Western Conference series?

On the latest Hockey News Podcast, senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin break down all four Western Conference Round 1 playoff matchups:

– (1) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (12) Chicago Blackhawks

– (2) Colorado Avalanche vs. (11) Arizona Coyotes

– (3) Dallas Stars vs. (8) Calgary Flames

– (4) St. Louis Blues vs. (7) Vancouver Canucks

Series previews include offense, defense, goaltending, intangibles and picking a winner for each matchup.

