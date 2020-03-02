Get the latest from The Hockey News right in your inbox
NewsletterSUBSCRIBE + GIFTS

TheHockeyNews

TheHockeyNews.com gives you the inside scoop on hockey like no other publication. News, analysis, opinion, scores, and stats, from the NHL and hockey leagues around the world.

Podcast

The Hockey News Podcast: Who has the inside track in the Hart Trophy race?

Is Leon Draisaitl the Hart front-runner? Was the NHL smart to keep the EBUG rules as is? And more.

Leon Draisaitl|Andy Devlin/Getty Images

This week on The Hockey News Podcast:

– NHL GMs decide to keep the loose emergency backup goalie rules at status quo. Was it the right decision?

– IIHF cancels six tournaments and Swiss League postpones playoffs because of coronavirus. Is this the beginning of a sport-wide trend?

– Who has the inside track on the Hart Trophy? Is it Leon Draisaitl’s to lose?

– Wild times in Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Flyers win six straight, the Penguins lose six straight. Are both streaks legit?

– Which major recent injury (Stamkos, Kreider, Stone) will affect the playoff races the most?

– Live listener mailbag

And more!

Download and subscribe on iTunes, and on Soundcloud.

Listen on Google Play Music

Listen on ACast

Listen on PodBean

Catch us on all our streaming platforms:

Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | Linkedin | Twitch | Mixer | DLive | VK | 

The Hockey News

About the Author

The Hockey News

Founded in 1947, The Hockey News is your ultimate source for comprehensive coverage of the best game in the world, including rankings, predictions, in-depth player features, insider insights, prospect analysis, season predictions and much more.

more from this author

Reader Interactions