The Hockey News Podcast: Who has the inside track in the Hart Trophy race?

Is Leon Draisaitl the Hart front-runner? Was the NHL smart to keep the EBUG rules as is? And more.

This week on The Hockey News Podcast:

– NHL GMs decide to keep the loose emergency backup goalie rules at status quo. Was it the right decision?

– IIHF cancels six tournaments and Swiss League postpones playoffs because of coronavirus. Is this the beginning of a sport-wide trend?

– Who has the inside track on the Hart Trophy? Is it Leon Draisaitl’s to lose?

– Wild times in Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Flyers win six straight, the Penguins lose six straight. Are both streaks legit?

– Which major recent injury (Stamkos, Kreider, Stone) will affect the playoff races the most?

– Live listener mailbag

And more!

