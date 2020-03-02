The Hockey News Podcast: Who has the inside track in the Hart Trophy race?

This week on The Hockey News Podcast:
– NHL GMs decide to keep the loose emergency backup goalie rules at status quo. Was it the right decision?
– IIHF cancels six tournaments and Swiss League postpones playoffs because of coronavirus. Is this the beginning of a sport-wide trend?
– Who has the inside track on the Hart Trophy? Is it Leon Draisaitl’s to lose?
– Wild times in Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Flyers win six straight, the Penguins lose six straight. Are both streaks legit?
– Which major recent injury (Stamkos, Kreider, Stone) will affect the playoff races the most?
– Live listener mailbag
And more!
