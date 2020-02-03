The Hockey News Podcast: Why the Battle of Alberta is the NHL’s best rivalry now

Is there anything better than the Oilers/Flames matchup right now? Do the Sabres have to blow it up…again? Were we too quick to announce Cale Makar as shoo-in rookie of the year? And more.

This week on The Hockey News Podcast with senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:

– The Battle of Alberta dominated the headlines across two Oilers/Flames matchups last week. Is this the best rivalry in hockey now? Goalie fights: yay or nay? Will Edmonton and Calgary both make the playoffs?

– Alex Ovechkin gets goal No. 695, overtakes Mark Messier for No. 8 all-time. What will Ovechkin’s final career number be?

– The San Jose Sharks lose Tomas Hertl for the year due to a torn ACL and MCL. Is this the end of a great run for the franchise? How do they rebuild with no first-round pick in 2020?

– The Buffalo Sabres sit 10 points out of a playoff spot, with their fan base turning on them. Do they have to blow things up again? Does that include a coach or GM change?

– Quinn Hughes takes over the NHL rookie scoring lead. Ilya Samsonov is dominating in Washington’s crease. Were people too quick to label Cale Makar the Calder Trophy winner?

– Live listener mailbag

And more!

