The Hockey News Podcast: Why the Battle of Alberta is the NHL’s best rivalry now

This week on The Hockey News Podcast with senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:
– The Battle of Alberta dominated the headlines across two Oilers/Flames matchups last week. Is this the best rivalry in hockey now? Goalie fights: yay or nay? Will Edmonton and Calgary both make the playoffs?
– Alex Ovechkin gets goal No. 695, overtakes Mark Messier for No. 8 all-time. What will Ovechkin’s final career number be?
– The San Jose Sharks lose Tomas Hertl for the year due to a torn ACL and MCL. Is this the end of a great run for the franchise? How do they rebuild with no first-round pick in 2020?
– The Buffalo Sabres sit 10 points out of a playoff spot, with their fan base turning on them. Do they have to blow things up again? Does that include a coach or GM change?
– Quinn Hughes takes over the NHL rookie scoring lead. Ilya Samsonov is dominating in Washington’s crease. Were people too quick to label Cale Makar the Calder Trophy winner?
– Live listener mailbag
And more!
Want more in-depth features, analysis and an All-Access pass to the latest content? Subscribe to The Hockey News magazine.
Download and subscribe on iTunes, and on Soundcloud.