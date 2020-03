Scott Morrison and Mike Keenan chat with former New York Islander Greg Gilbert about playing for Al Arbour, the ’94 Rangers Cup run, his coaching career and more.

(Note: this episode was recorded in early March, prior to the shutdown of gatherings due to COVID-19).

