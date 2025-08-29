Outside of the Memorial Cup and the yearly 'Battle of the Ottawa River' between the OHL's Ottawa 67s and the QMJHL's Gatineau Olympiques, fans rarely have the opportunity to watch QMJHL teams face off against teams from other leagues.

On September 3rd, 2025, fans will have that opportunity as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies will take on the OHL's Sudbury Wolves at a neutral site game in Timmins, ON. This game will officially kick off the second half of the QMJHL pre-season, as rosters have become mostly finalized.

The Huskies are in a state of flux, with many top overagers graduating from league, but still boasting a decent young core. The team is fronted by Swiss superstar Lars Steiner who, fresh off of an above a point-per-game rookie campaign, is looking to cement himself as a top draft prospect this June.

The team also has recent Buffalo Sabres fourth round pick Samuel Meloche manning the crease. Meloche, 18, is coming off of a solid .900 save percentage through 51 games with the Huskies last year.

As for the Sudbury Wolves, they appear to be the favourites going into the match up. The team boasts four NHL drafted prospects in defenseman Artyom Gonchar (New York Rangers) and forwards Kieron Walton (Winnipeg Jets), Nathan Villeneuve (Seattle Kraken), and Jan Chovan (Los Angeles Kings).

The team brother of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Ivan, 2026 NHL draft prospect forward Vladimir Provorov.

Both teams will reconvene in Timmins for two more interleague games on January 18th and 25th.

