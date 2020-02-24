Get the latest from The Hockey News right in your inbox
NewsletterSUBSCRIBE + GIFTS

TheHockeyNews

TheHockeyNews.com gives you the inside scoop on hockey like no other publication. News, analysis, opinion, scores, and stats, from the NHL and hockey leagues around the world.

Video, Podcast Video

Could teams target a current free agent on deadline day?

It's not too late for teams to explore the UFA market. Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin break down whether we'll see notable UFAs like Thomas Vanek, Dion Phaneuf, Adam McQuaid and others signed on Monday.

Thomas Vanek|Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images

It’s not too late for teams to explore the UFA market. Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin break down whether we’ll see notable UFAs like Thomas Vanek, Dion Phaneuf, Adam McQuaid and others signed on Monday.

https://youtu.be/G3qX4MEBv8w

The Hockey News

About the Author

The Hockey News

Founded in 1947, The Hockey News is your ultimate source for comprehensive coverage of the best game in the world, including rankings, predictions, in-depth player features, insider insights, prospect analysis, season predictions and much more.

more from this author

Reader Interactions