Get the latest from The Hockey News right in your inbox
NewsletterSUBSCRIBE

TheHockeyNews

TheHockeyNews.com gives you the inside scoop on hockey like no other publication. News, analysis, opinion, scores, and stats, from the NHL and hockey leagues around the world.

Video

Could this NHL play-in format successfully return?

The bubble "play-in" round was seen as a huge success over the past week, but is it something that could return in a modified state in the future? Steven Ellis and Ryan Kennedy analyze the options.

The Florida Panthers and New York Islanders|John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The bubble “play-in” round was seen as a huge success over the past week, but is it something that could return in a modified state in the future? Steven Ellis and Ryan Kennedy analyze the options.

https://youtu.be/VRgQi1dKKcA

Steven Ellis

About the Author

Steven Ellis

Steven Ellis is the Special Projects Manager for The Hockey News. He spends his free time listening to music you wouldn't like and watches obnoxiously-long motor races.

more from this author

Reader Interactions