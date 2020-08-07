The new playoff format has caused new challenges for teams who aren’t used to playing on consecutive nights. Sarah Nurse dishes on how players and teams prepare for the added toughness of the grind.
How do players adjust to back-to-back games in the playoffs?
The new playoff format has caused new challenges for teams who aren't used to playing on consecutive nights. Sarah Nurse dishes on how players and teams prepare for the added toughness of the grind.Matt Dumba and Elias Pettersson|Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports