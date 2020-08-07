Get the latest from The Hockey News right in your inbox
NewsletterSUBSCRIBE

TheHockeyNews

TheHockeyNews.com gives you the inside scoop on hockey like no other publication. News, analysis, opinion, scores, and stats, from the NHL and hockey leagues around the world.

Video

How do players adjust to back-to-back games in the playoffs?

The new playoff format has caused new challenges for teams who aren't used to playing on consecutive nights. Sarah Nurse dishes on how players and teams prepare for the added toughness of the grind.

Matt Dumba and Elias Pettersson|Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The new playoff format has caused new challenges for teams who aren’t used to playing on consecutive nights. Sarah Nurse dishes on how players and teams prepare for the added toughness of the grind.

https://youtu.be/QF7Ohhcv1PU

Steven Ellis

About the Author

Steven Ellis

Steven Ellis is the Special Projects Manager for The Hockey News. He spends his free time listening to music you wouldn't like and watches obnoxiously-long motor races.

more from this author

Reader Interactions