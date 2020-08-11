The New York Rangers already have an exciting roster to build around. Now, after winning the Alexis Lafreniere sweepstakes, can the Rangers turn that into a Stanley Cup contender?
Rangers boost championship potential with major addition to youth core
The New York Rangers already have an exciting roster to build around. Now, after winning the Alexis Lafreniere sweepstakes, can the Rangers turn that into a Stanley Cup contender?Igor Shesterkin, Adam Fox and Mattias Janmark|Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports