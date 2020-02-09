Get the latest from The Hockey News right in your inbox
Video, Podcast Video

Strong 2020 NHL draft class extends past first-round talents

The 2020 draft is considered to be one of the best in many years for a variety of reasons. Ryan Kennedy breaks down a few players slated to slip out of the first round worth following for the draft.

Adam Raska and Henrik Karlsson|Peter KovalevTASS via Getty Images

https://youtu.be/1dm-E9W7Xzw

