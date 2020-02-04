Get the latest from The Hockey News right in your inbox
The Battle of Alberta is as good as it gets in hockey right now

With pure on-ice hatred, fantastic action and a rare goalie fight, the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers have put on a show in their recent meetings. So good, in fact, that every game between them moving forward is must-see hockey action.

Buddy Robinson and Jujhar Khaira|Derek Leung/Getty Images

