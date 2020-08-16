The Chicago Blackhawks could be the first team eliminated from the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, while a few other top seeds are in danger of falling further behind. Steven Ellis and Ryan Kennedy get you up to date.
The Hockey News Daily Playoff Primer: Elimination on the horizon
