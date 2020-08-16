Get the latest from The Hockey News right in your inbox
Video

The Hockey News Daily Playoff Primer: Elimination on the horizon

The Chicago Blackhawks could be the first team eliminated from the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, while a few other top seeds are in danger of falling further behind. Steven Ellis and Ryan Kennedy get you up to date.

|Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

https://youtu.be/9TdaJjoBfRk

Steven Ellis

Steven Ellis

Steven Ellis is the Special Projects Manager for The Hockey News. He spends his free time listening to music you wouldn't like and watches obnoxiously-long motor races.

