The Hockey News Daily Playoff Primer: First round chaos awaits

With the qualification round complete, it's time to get back to the grind. Steven Ellis and Matt Larkin break down the match-ups on the first day of action to open up the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Columbus Blue Jackets

https://youtu.be/d3fjK_AJvDY

Steven Ellis

Steven Ellis

Steven Ellis is the Special Projects Manager for The Hockey News. He spends his free time listening to music you wouldn't like and watches obnoxiously-long motor races.

