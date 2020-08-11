With the qualification round complete, it’s time to get back to the grind. Steven Ellis and Matt Larkin break down the match-ups on the first day of action to open up the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
The Hockey News Daily Playoff Primer: First round chaos awaits
With the qualification round complete, it's time to get back to the grind. Steven Ellis and Matt Larkin break down the match-ups on the first day of action to open up the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.Columbus Blue Jackets|Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports