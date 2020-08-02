Steven Ellis and Ryan Kennedy broke down the biggest storylines heading into the second day of the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs and discuss where the Winnipeg Jets stand after losing two key players to injury in Game 1.
The Hockey News Daily Playoff Primer: Teams embark on Day 2
