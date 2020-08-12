Get the latest from The Hockey News right in your inbox
The Hockey News Daily Playoff Primer: The road continues in the first round

With the second day of the first round of the NHL playoffs underway, Steven Ellis and Sarah Nurse break down the matchups and praise the hard work of both Columbus and Tampa Bay in their marathon contest from Tuesday.

Brendan Gallagher and Carter Hart|Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

https://youtu.be/zMhYZGwmm0Q

Steven Ellis

Steven Ellis

Steven Ellis is the Special Projects Manager for The Hockey News. He spends his free time listening to music you wouldn't like and watches obnoxiously-long motor races.

